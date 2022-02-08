Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.52.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $111.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.98.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,284,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $228,026,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

