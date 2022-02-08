Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.25). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

Several research firms have issued reports on ZYNE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ:ZYNE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. 12,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,301. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 773,343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 366,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,514,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 208,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 179,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.