$0.02 EPS Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. Hecla Mining also posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HL. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.
HL traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.32. 7,162,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,415,542. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.
