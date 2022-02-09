-$0.08 EPS Expected for Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amplitude.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

In other Amplitude news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $340,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $1,487,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,558 shares of company stock worth $32,354,475 over the last three months. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,572. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.17. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $87.98.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amplitude (AMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.