$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Holley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Holley will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Holley.
Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.44 million.
Shares of HLLY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 88,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,547,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,781,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Holley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,392,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,093,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Holley in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,547,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Holley
Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.
