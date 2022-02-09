-$0.26 EPS Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.13). Purple Innovation posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 471.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,568,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,889. The company has a market cap of $491.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 2,761,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $32,478,156.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,858,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,670 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,065,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 726.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,126,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,651 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

