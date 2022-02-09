-$0.27 EPS Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.14). DoorDash posted earnings of ($2.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion.

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KGI Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DoorDash from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.89.

DoorDash stock opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.84 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $91.96 and a twelve month high of $257.25.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $2,458,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 655,438 shares of company stock worth $113,941,382. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DoorDash by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,681 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 4.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after purchasing an additional 401,135 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,033 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 11.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after purchasing an additional 736,606 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

