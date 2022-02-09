-$0.61 EPS Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Coherus BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 608.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 662,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,394. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,245,000 after purchasing an additional 810,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,074,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,175,000 after purchasing an additional 241,760 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,589,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,897,000 after acquiring an additional 214,504 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

