$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings. Semtech reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $903,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,191 shares of company stock worth $3,065,959. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Semtech stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,976. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

