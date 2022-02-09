$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) will report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.43. Academy Sports and Outdoors posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

NASDAQ ASO traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,383. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $8,748,355.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,886 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

