$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) will post sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the highest is $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year sales of $6.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,383. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $8,748,355.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

