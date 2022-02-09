$1.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.91. Paycom Software posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

Paycom Software stock traded up $29.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,294. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $296.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.