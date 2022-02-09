$10.13 Million in Sales Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to announce sales of $10.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences reported sales of $10.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $33.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 million to $39.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.69 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.03. 129,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,833. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.66. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 61.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 85.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 61.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,799 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 52.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

