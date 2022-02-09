10,000 Shares in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Acquired by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDP stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $26.66.

In related news, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $42,285,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDP. Capital One Financial downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

