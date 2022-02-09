1,053 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,053 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $526.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $529.01 and its 200-day moving average is $491.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

