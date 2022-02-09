16,245 Shares in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Bought by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 119,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco bought 14,184,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $588,653,181.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of SC stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.69. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.75%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

