1,875 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,014,000 after purchasing an additional 182,707 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 173.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 176,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,878,000 after acquiring an additional 111,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $686.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $637.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $670.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $635.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $428.79 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

