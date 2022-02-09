$2.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will post $2.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.78 and the lowest is $2.45. General Dynamics reported earnings of $2.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $12.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.90. 30,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,353. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $158.42 and a 1-year high of $216.21. The company has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $1,454,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

