$2.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Biogen reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $9.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $10.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $13.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB opened at $222.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.64. Biogen has a 12 month low of $212.56 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

