$2.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to post earnings of $2.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.81. Costco Wholesale posted earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $12.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.13 to $13.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $14.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $7.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $528.85. 70,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,486. The company has a market cap of $234.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

