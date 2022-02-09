206,723 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 206,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bbva USA raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 3.66. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $43.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BE. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,038.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $219,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,343 shares of company stock worth $1,199,332 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.