$214.92 Million in Sales Expected for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) will post sales of $214.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.90 million and the highest is $214.95 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full year sales of $729.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $729.70 million to $729.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $867.03 million, with estimates ranging from $858.36 million to $875.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Janus International Group.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

JBI opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,364,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus International Group by 61.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 42,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,289,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

