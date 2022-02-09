225679 (POT.TO) (TSE:POT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.78

225679 (POT.TO) (TSE:POT) (NYSE:POT) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.78 and traded as high as C$26.38. 225679 (POT.TO) shares last traded at C$25.78, with a volume of 21,744,563 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.78.
225679 (POT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:POT)
Featured Stories
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for 225679 (POT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 225679 (POT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.