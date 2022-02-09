249,197 Shares in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Acquired by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 249,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.58% of Aligos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,443. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.55. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Aligos Therapeutics from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

