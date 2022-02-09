25,942 Shares in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERE. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $217,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.92.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 7,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $231,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,215. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

