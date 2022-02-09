$287.60 Million in Sales Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to post $287.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $293.30 million and the lowest is $281.91 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $238.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

NASDAQ:ASTE traded down $3.73 on Tuesday, reaching $57.26. 399,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,485. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.28. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85.

In other Astec Industries news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 30.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

