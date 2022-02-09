33,086 Shares in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.25% of OFS Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 32,499 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 22.2% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 303,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in OFS Capital in the second quarter worth $2,859,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFS opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. OFS Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $132.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OFS Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

