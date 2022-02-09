$34.52 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will post sales of $34.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.36 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $28.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $132.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.16 million to $133.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $150.10 million, with estimates ranging from $149.52 million to $150.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. 7,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,027. The stock has a market cap of $255.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $18.21.
About Silvercrest Asset Management Group
Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.
