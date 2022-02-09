$34.52 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will post sales of $34.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.36 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $28.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $132.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.16 million to $133.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $150.10 million, with estimates ranging from $149.52 million to $150.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 823,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,831,000 after acquiring an additional 127,312 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 74.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 303,397 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 122,754 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. 7,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,027. The stock has a market cap of $255.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $18.21.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

