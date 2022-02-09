350,000 Shares in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) Bought by EMG Holdings L.P.

EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000. Jack Creek Investment accounts for 0.4% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Jack Creek Investment by 3.2% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Jack Creek Investment by 10.4% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 460,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 43,219 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jack Creek Investment by 224.2% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 639,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 442,092 shares during the period.

Shares of Jack Creek Investment stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. 301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

