3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 220.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

MMM opened at $162.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.03 and a 200-day moving average of $181.86. 3M has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

