426 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,652,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,071,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,533,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,063.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,178.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,267.29. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

