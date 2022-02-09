4,446 Shares in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Purchased by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 147,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 303,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 303,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

