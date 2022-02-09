552,999 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Bought by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 552,999 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Vipshop by 59.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 52.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Vipshop by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Vipshop by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VIPS. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

NYSE VIPS opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

