$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to post sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.75 million, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,328.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTBX. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Heat Biologics by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Heat Biologics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 141,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heat Biologics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,293 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Heat Biologics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

HTBX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,541. Heat Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

