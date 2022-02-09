$64.03 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post sales of $64.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.73 billion and the highest is $64.98 billion. McKesson posted sales of $59.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $260.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.64 billion to $263.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $252.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $232.82 billion to $264.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $277.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.57. McKesson has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $278.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,293 shares of company stock valued at $5,845,228 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in McKesson by 64.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 22.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 70,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 68,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

