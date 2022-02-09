64,874 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Golden State Equity Partners owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,666. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $54.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

