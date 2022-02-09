64,874 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.4% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Golden State Equity Partners owned about 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.59. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,666. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.