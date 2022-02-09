$72.14 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will report $72.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.42 million and the lowest is $69.80 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $72.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $281.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.55 million to $285.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $297.09 million, with estimates ranging from $288.94 million to $307.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of ROIC opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 97.78%.
About Retail Opportunity Investments
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.
