$766.46 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to announce $766.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $773.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $758.47 million. FLEETCOR Technologies posted sales of $617.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLT shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

Shares of FLT opened at $236.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 29.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

