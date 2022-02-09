8,841 Shares in LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (NYSEARCA:MSVX) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (NYSEARCA:MSVX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Separately, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period.

Shares of MSVX opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43. LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

