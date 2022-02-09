892 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 892 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $830.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $773.36.

In other HubSpot news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $494.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $672.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.71 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

