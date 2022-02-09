$99.95 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will post $99.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.50 million and the lowest is $95.88 million. Nevro reported sales of $109.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $384.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.50 million to $386.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $429.85 million, with estimates ranging from $420.52 million to $449.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.08.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $67.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nevro has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $183.77.

In other news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

