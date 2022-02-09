A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.27 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

Shares of AMRK stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.40. 3,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,338. The stock has a market cap of $833.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $436,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 20,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $1,470,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,052. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 173,096.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 45,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.