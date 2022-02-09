Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Stock Price Down 2.3%

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.36. Approximately 407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 248,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Aaron’s news, Director Marvonia P. Moore bought 1,963 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,507.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 68.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 211,840.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 197,012 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 50.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 89,399 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 55.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile (NYSE:AAN)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

