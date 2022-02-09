Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Stock Price Down 2.3%

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.36. Approximately 407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 248,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 68.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 211,840.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 197,012 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 50.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 89,399 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 55.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
Aaron’s Company Profile (NYSE:AAN)
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aaron’s (AAN)
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.