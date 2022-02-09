ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 36 by Barclays

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 36 price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price target on ABB in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 price target on ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price target on ABB in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 target price on ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 35.21.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

