AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.2% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AbbVie by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 239.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1,661.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,393 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $143.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,526,760. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $143.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.09. The company has a market capitalization of $253.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

