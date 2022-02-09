Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

NASDAQ ABST opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. Absolute Software has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Absolute Software will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABST has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

