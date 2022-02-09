ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) shot up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.57. 37,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,423,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.37.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 46,947 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,151,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 101,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 49,644 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

