Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

NYSE:ATGE traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 107,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,946. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adtalem Global Education stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

