ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ADTRAN reported relatively healthy fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. With a portfolio of software-defined access and 10G solutions, it is well-positioned to optimize customer and geographic diversity momentum. The company is benefiting from solid traction for network solutions and continues to add customers, including new Tier 1 operators. Its end-to-end solutions simplify the deployment of fiber-based broadband services and provide a better customer experience. ADTRAN recorded healthy demand trends driven by the accelerated expansion of fiber-to-the-home networks, upgrades to in-home WiFi connectivity, and the adoption of cloud-based automation tools. However, stiff competition from major players and the market uptake of alternative communication technologies weigh on margins.”

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.77 and a beta of 1.38. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

